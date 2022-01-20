Media Roundtable: The dark money behind voter suppression
On the week's Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema's decision to kill the Democrat's voting rights legislation and the big money behind voter suppression
Guest:
Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights, and the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America
Web Resources:
Mother Jones: The Coming Coup: How Republicans Are Laying the Groundwork to Steal Future Elections
The American Prospect: Major U.S. Companies Slam Voter Suppression Laws, Then Donate to Their Sponsors
CNBC: GOP-aligned 'dark money' group launches $1M ad campaign to pressure Manchin