Media Roundtable: The dark money behind voter suppression

On the week's Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema's decision to kill the Democrat's voting rights legislation and the big money behind voter suppression

Guest:

Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights, and the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: The Coming Coup: How Republicans Are Laying the Groundwork to Steal Future Elections

The American Prospect: Major U.S. Companies Slam Voter Suppression Laws, Then Donate to Their Sponsors

CNBC: GOP-aligned 'dark money' group launches $1M ad campaign to pressure Manchin