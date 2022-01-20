© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The dark money behind voter suppression

Published January 20, 2022 at 10:05 PM PST
“Voter Suppression is Violence – Poor People’s Campaign March,” Anne Meador @cool revolution
/

On the week's Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema's decision to kill the Democrat's voting rights legislation and the big money behind voter suppression

Guest:
Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights, and the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: The Coming Coup: How Republicans Are Laying the Groundwork to Steal Future Elections

The American Prospect: Major U.S. Companies Slam Voter Suppression Laws, Then Donate to Their Sponsors

CNBC: GOP-aligned 'dark money' group launches $1M ad campaign to pressure Manchin

Your Callvoter suppressionAri BermanfilibusterVoting Rights Act