Media Roundtable: Reveal investigates the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in Mexico & the crime's connection to the US drug war

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a Reveal investigation about the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in Mexico. Families suspect the government is hiding the truth. Reveal exposes corruption at the highest levels and connects the story to the US war on drugs.

Guest:

Kate Doyle, senior analyst of US policy in Latin America at the National Security Archive

Web Resources:

Reveal: After Ayotzinapa

John Gibler: I Couldn’t Even Imagine That They Would Kill Us: An Oral History of the Attacks Against the Students of Ayotzinapa

