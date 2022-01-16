One Planet: What’s the path forward for the environmental justice movement?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day by speaking with activists about their long hard fight for environmental justice. We’ll discuss protests against the construction of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline, the proliferation of toxic chemical plants in Louisiana, and the waste and water sanitation infrastructure crisis in rural communities.

Guests:

Catherine Coleman Flowers, environmental activist, MacArthur “genius grant” recipient, and the author of Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret

Sharon Lavigne, founder of the faith based environmental justice group RISE St. James

Frank Bibeau, tribal attorney for Honor the Earth and the White Earth Band of Ojibwe

Web Resources:

Inside Climate News: To Stop Line 3 Across Minnesota, an Indigenous Tribe Is Asserting the Legal Rights of Wild Rice

The NY Times: An Alabama Town’s Sewage Woes Test Biden’s Infrastructure Ambitions

MINN Post: The Line 3 replacement has been completed and operating for months. So why are activists still camped out by the construction sites?

The Washington Post: ‘Cancer has decimated our community.’ EPA’s Regan vows to help hard-hit areas, but residents have doubts.

