Your Call

Media Roundtable: What the rise and fall of Theranos reveals about Silicon valley

Published January 14, 2022 at 12:05 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we discuss coverage of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes who has been convicted of fraud over her role at the now-defunct blood-testing firm.

Holmes falsely promised to revolutionize the medical testing industry and Theranos was once valued at almost $10 billion.

Guest:

Cyrus Farivar, senior writer at Forbes covering surveillance technology and artificial intelligence

Web Resources:

NBC: Elizabeth Holmes admits whistleblower was right and reporter was ‘mishandled’

Vox: Silicon Valley wants you to know Theranos isn’t Silicon Valley

The NY Times: Silicon Valley Can’t Escape Elizabeth Holmes

Your CallElizabeth HolmesTheranosSilicon Valley