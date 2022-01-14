Media Roundtable: What the rise and fall of Theranos reveals about Silicon valley
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we discuss coverage of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes who has been convicted of fraud over her role at the now-defunct blood-testing firm.
Holmes falsely promised to revolutionize the medical testing industry and Theranos was once valued at almost $10 billion.
Guest:
Cyrus Farivar, senior writer at Forbes covering surveillance technology and artificial intelligence
Web Resources:
NBC: Elizabeth Holmes admits whistleblower was right and reporter was ‘mishandled’
Vox: Silicon Valley wants you to know Theranos isn’t Silicon Valley
The NY Times: Silicon Valley Can’t Escape Elizabeth Holmes