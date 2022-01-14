Media Roundtable: USA TODAY investigation finds widespread retaliation against police whistleblowers
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a USA Today investigation about law enforcement agencies around the country that threaten and retaliate against internal whistleblowers who expose misconduct by their fellow officers.
Guest:
Gina Barton, award winning investigative reporter for USA TODAY covering criminal justice
Web Resources:
USA TODay: Behind the Blue Wall of Silence
USA Today: Dead rats, death threats, destroyed careers. How law enforcement punishes its whistleblowers