Your Call

Media Roundtable: USA TODAY investigation finds widespread retaliation against police whistleblowers

Published January 14, 2022 at 12:29 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a USA Today investigation about law enforcement agencies around the country that threaten and retaliate against internal whistleblowers who expose misconduct by their fellow officers.

Guest:

Gina Barton, award winning investigative reporter for USA TODAY covering criminal justice

Web Resources:

USA TODay: Behind the Blue Wall of Silence

USA Today: Dead rats, death threats, destroyed careers. How law enforcement punishes its whistleblowers

