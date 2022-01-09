One Planet: The soil erosion crisis and how to stop it

On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll have a conversation with soil scientist Jo Handelsman about her new book, A World Without Soil: The Past, Present, and Precarious Future of the Earth Beneath Our Feet.

Dr. Handelsman says we should pay attention to degradation of soil beneath our feet, because the loss of soil will influence our access to food and drugs and will change Earth’s climate. It will eradicate some habitats and expand others, and it will modify the distribution of species, triggering extinction of some and surges of others. What are the causes and effects of soil erosion?

Guest:

Jo Handelsman, director of the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and the author of A World Without Soil: The Past, Present and Precarious Future of the Earth Beneath Our Feet

Web Resources:

A World Without Soil

The Union of Concerned Scientists: How Soil Erosion Threatens Our Food and Farm Future