One Planet: How to solve the world's soil erosion crisis

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, soil scientist Jo Handelsman will discuss A World Without Soil: The Past, Present, and Precarious Future of the Earth Beneath Our Feet, a manifesto addressing a soil loss crisis accelerated by poor conservation practices and climate change.

Dr. Handelsman says the loss of soil will influence our access to food and drugs and will change the Earth’s climate. She tells soil’s origin story, explains how it erodes, and offers solutions to save this precious resource.

She writes, “I wrote this book because the plight of the world’s soils is a silent crisis. Most people are unaware that the very ground beneath us is slipping away at an alarming pace.”

Guest:

Jo Handelsman, director of the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and author of A World Without Soil: The Past, Present and Precarious Future of the Earth Beneath Our Feet

Web Resources:

A World Without Soil

The Union of Concerned Scientists: How Soil Erosion Threatens Our Food and Farm Future

YaleBooks: COP26: Indigenous Voices In Global Soil (And Climate) Policy