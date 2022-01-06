One year after insurrectionists attacked the US Capitol, what have we learned?

On this edition of Your Call, we mark the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A year after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, what have we learned?

Eight percent — or 21 million Americans — still believe the baseless lie that the 2020 election was stolen, and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president, according to a survey by UChicago . Some Republicans still hold a distorted view of what happened on January 6 and believe it was a “reasonable protest” .

The select House committee investigating January 6 has learned firsthand knowledge about what former Trump officials knew ahead of the day. What does it all reveal about the direction our democracy is heading?

Guest:

Nancy MacLean, award-winning historian and distinguished professor of history and public policy at Duke University. Her most recent book is called Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America

Web Resources:

The Atlantic, Barton Gellman: How Donald Trump Could Subvert the 2024 Election

NPR Weekend Edition: House committee member describes what has been uncovered a year after Jan. 6

The New York Times, Editorial Board: Every Day Is Jan. 6 Now

CNN: January 6 committee has 'firsthand' knowledge of Trump's behavior during the riot from multiple sources

Reuters, Peter Eisler, Jason Szep, Linda So and Sam Hart: Anatomy of a death threat

Media Matters, Eric Kleefeld: How the right learned to stop worrying and love January 6