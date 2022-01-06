© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One year after insurrectionists attacked the US Capitol, what have we learned?

Published January 6, 2022 at 1:00 AM PST
U.S. Capitol dome.
On this edition of Your Call, we mark the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A year after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, what have we learned?

Eight percent — or 21 million Americans — still believe the baseless lie that the 2020 election was stolen, and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president, according to a survey by UChicago. Some Republicans still hold a distorted view of what happened on January 6 and believe it was a “reasonable protest”.

The select House committee investigating January 6 has learned firsthand knowledge about what former Trump officials knew ahead of the day. What does it all reveal about the direction our democracy is heading?

Guest:

Nancy MacLean, award-winning historian and distinguished professor of history and public policy at Duke University. Her most recent book is called Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America

Web Resources: 

The Atlantic, Barton Gellman: How Donald Trump Could Subvert the 2024 Election

NPR Weekend Edition: House committee member describes what has been uncovered a year after Jan. 6

The New York Times, Editorial Board: Every Day Is Jan. 6 Now

CNN: January 6 committee has 'firsthand' knowledge of Trump's behavior during the riot from multiple sources

Reuters, Peter Eisler, Jason Szep, Linda So and Sam Hart: Anatomy of a death threat

Media Matters, Eric Kleefeld: How the right learned to stop worrying and love January 6

Pew Research: The Jan. 6 Capitol riot: A look back at Americans' reactions

Your CallInsurrectionUS Capitol InsurrectionCapitol riotTrumpelection 2020Democracy in ChainsNancy Maclean
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
