Your Call

What do you want to hear from Your Call in 2022?

Published January 5, 2022 at 12:45 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call, we hear your suggestions for topics that we should cover on our show in 2022.

Have you read any articles, investigative stories, or books that stood out to you? Or have you watched a documentary that you'd like to see us discuss?

We'll continue to bring you the latest information about important issues from the pandemic to public health, climate change, voting rights and the midterm elections. We'd also love to cover more positive stories in 2022. What ideas do you have for us?

Your Call
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
