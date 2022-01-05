What do you want to hear from Your Call in 2022?

On this edition of Your Call, we hear your suggestions for topics that we should cover on our show in 2022.

Have you read any articles, investigative stories, or books that stood out to you? Or have you watched a documentary that you'd like to see us discuss?

We'll continue to bring you the latest information about important issues from the pandemic to public health, climate change, voting rights and the midterm elections. We'd also love to cover more positive stories in 2022. What ideas do you have for us?