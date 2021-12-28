© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Eyal Press on the hidden costs of inequality in America

Published December 28, 2021 at 1:00 AM PST
Dirty Work by Eyal Press

On this edition of Your Call, we rebroadcast our conversation with journalist Eyal Press about his recent book, Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America.

The pandemic has brought unprecedented attention to essential frontline workers and the health and safety risks faced by farmworkers to slaughterhouse workers.

Dirty Work examines a less familiar set of occupational hazards: psychological and emotional hardships such as stigma, shame, PTSD, and moral injury. These burdens disproportionately fall on low-income workers, undocumented immigrants, women, and people of color. What kind of dirty work takes place in contemporary America? And how much of this work has an unconscious mandate from society?

Guest:

Eyal Press, author of Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in AmericaPuffin Foundation Fellow at Type Media Center, and contributor to The New Yorker and The New York Times

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
