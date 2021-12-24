© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Sylvia Earle on what it will take to save and protect our oceans

Published December 24, 2021 at 1:00 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call, world-renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle discusses her lifelong mission to save the ocean, the Earth’s "largest carbon-capturing and oxygen generating system."

At COP26, she called on world leaders to ban industrial fishing, saying you can't address climate change without taking care of the ocean. The ocean covers 70 percent of the world’s surface but less than three percent is fully protected. The goal is to raise that number to 30 percent by the year 2030.

Dr. Earle's new book, National Geographic Ocean: A Global Odyssey, is out today.

Guest:

Sylvia Earle, world-renowned oceanographer and National Geographic’s Explorer-In-Residence. In 1990, Sylvia became the first female chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She is author of the new book, National Geographic Ocean: A Global Odyssey, and President and Chairman of Mission Blue / The Sylvia Earle Alliance

Web Resources:

Mission Blue

The Guardian: Cop26: Oceanographer Sylvia Earle calls for industrial fishing ban on high seas

InStyle, Shalayne Pulia: Meet Sylvia Earle, the Jane Goodall of the Sea

TED: Sylvia Earle: My wish: Protect our oceans

Your Call ocean marine conservation marine ecosystem Fish industry commercial fishing climate change
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
