Your Call

Media Roundtable: Afghanistan's drastic economic, hunger and humanitarian crises

Published December 16, 2021 at 10:29 PM PST
UNHCR/Tony Aseh
/
Displaced people receive aid at a distribution site in Kabul, Afghanistan.

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing the drastic economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

According to the UN, almost 24 million people in Afghanistan — around 60 percent of the population — suffer from acute hunger. That includes 8.7 million living in near-famine. How is the world responding?

Guest:

Halima Kazem-Stojanovic, investigative journalist and a Justice Studies professor at San Jose State University

Web Resources:

Al Jazeera: As US freezes funds, a harsh winter awaits cash-strapped Afghans

The Guardian: Afghan health system ‘close to collapse due to sanctions on Taliban’

The Guardian: Switched off: Afghan media struggle to survive under Taliban rule

