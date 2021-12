Americans have been buying more during the pandemic and the rise in overconsumption is costing our planet

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the rise in overconsumption during the pandemic. According to Bloomberg, spending by U.S. consumers in major cities is up more than 15% compared to two years ago, and the supply chain is feeling it.

While Amazon recorded breaking global revenues in 2020, the ease of one-click, one-day delivery shopping is having environmental consequences. Amazon warehouse towns are being built in predominantly Black and Latino communities, exposing them to higher rates of air pollution.

What is overconsumption costing our planet? And what will it take for our society to consume less?

Guests:

Anastasia O'Rourke , Managing Director at the Carbon Containment Lab at Yale University

J.B. MacKinnon, award-winning journalist and adjunct professor of journalism at the University of British Columbia, where he teaches feature writing. His latest book is The Day the World Stops Shopping: How Ending Consumerism Saves the Environment and Ourselves

