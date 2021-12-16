© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Americans have been buying more during the pandemic and the rise in overconsumption is costing our planet

Published December 16, 2021 at 1:00 AM PST
amazon-boxes-01-1597796501-1597796501.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the rise in overconsumption during the pandemic. According to Bloomberg, spending by U.S. consumers in major cities is up more than 15% compared to two years ago, and the supply chain is feeling it.

While Amazon recorded breaking global revenues in 2020, the ease of one-click, one-day delivery shopping is having environmental consequences. Amazon warehouse towns are being built in predominantly Black and Latino communities, exposing them to higher rates of air pollution.

What is overconsumption costing our planet? And what will it take for our society to consume less?

Guests:

Anastasia O'Rourke, Managing Director at the Carbon Containment Lab at Yale University

J.B. MacKinnon, award-winning journalist and adjunct professor of journalism at the University of British Columbia, where he teaches feature writing. His latest book is The Day the World Stops Shopping: How Ending Consumerism Saves the Environment and Ourselves

Web Resources:

Bloomberg, Andre Tartar and Christopher Cannon: How Covid Turbocharged the American Consumer

Slate, Jordan Weissmann: Supply chain problems in America: The absolute simplest explanation.

The Guardian, Maanvi Singh: 'Pollution everywhere': how one-click shopping is creating Amazon warehouse towns

Grist, Joseph Winters: Beyond reusing and recycling: How the US could actually reduce plastic production

LA Times: How to find (and survive) a Buy Nothing group

Aja Barber: How to change your approach to fast fashion

Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
