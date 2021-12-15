The 2021 recap of organized labor and what's next for the worker's rights movement

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the organized labor movement of 2021. Thousands of workers organized, went on strike, and many succeeded in guaranteeing better pay, benefits, and better working conditions.

Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York just formed the first unionized Starbucks store in the U.S. Workers at Frito-Lay, Nabisco, and John Deere have all walked off the job this year demanding wage increases and better hours. Over 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at plants in Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee have been on strike for more than two months and over 1,000 coal miners in Alabama have been on strike since April 1.

Workers say they are tired of companies putting profits above them. What does the rise in labor activism say about where we are today?

Guests:

Steven Greenhouse , longtime labor reporter and author of Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor

Dr. Lane Windham , labor organizer/historian and Associate Director of the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor at Georgetown University, where she directs WILL Empower , a project that promotes women’s leadership in the labor movement and the struggle for economic justice. She is the author of Knocking on Labor’s Door: Union Organizing in the 1970s and the Roots of a New Economic Divide

Colleen McMullen, barista at one of the Starbucks locations in Buffalo, New York that is voting to unionize. Colleen is an organizer with the Starbucks Workers United movement

