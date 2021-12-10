Media Roundtable: Why the Biden Administration is opening 80 million acres in Gulf of Mexico for fossil fuel extraction

We also discuss The Biden administration's renewable energy policies- According to a new analysis by the non profit Public Citizen, the Biden administration’s average monthly permits for oil and gas drilling on public lands are up more than 35% from when Trump took office in 2017.

Guest:

Sammy Roth is a climate and energy reporter at the LA Times, and writes the weekly Boiling Point newsletter.

Web Resources:

LA Times: Biden is leasing public lands for oil drilling. But what about solar and wind?