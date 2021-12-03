© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Mass protests against the coup d'état in Sudan

Published December 3, 2021 at 12:10 AM PST
Sudanese protesters flash the V-sign during a mass demonstration in Khartoum against Sudan's ruling generals.
Sudanese protesters flash the V-sign during a mass demonstration in Khartoum against Sudan's ruling generals.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the latest developments in Sudan. On October 25, ,Sudan’s military seized power in a coup, arrested leading civilian politicians and declared a state of emergency. Since then, 42 people have been killed in mass anti-military protests. Hundreds have been arrested.

Guest:
Isma'il Kushkush, freelance Sudanese American journalist

Web Resources:

RSF: Press freedom under siege after military coup in Sudan

Reuters: Sudan security forces fire tear gas at march against military rule

The NY Times: Ousted in Coup, Sudan’s Prime Minister Returns via Military Deal

Tags

Your CallSudan protestsisma'il kushkushmilitary coup
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan