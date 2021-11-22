One Planet: How safe is our drinking water?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the quality of drinking water in the United States. According to the Environmental Working Group, since 2019, more than 320 toxic substances have been detected in US drinking water systems.

Millions of Americans unwittingly drink toxic substances, such as arsenic, lead, and chemicals known as PFAS. We'll discuss the findings and learn more about how the infrastructure bill will address this.

Guests:

Dr. Tasha Stoiber, scientist with the Environmental Working Group

Maura Allaire, assistant professor of water economics and policy at the University of California, Irvine

Louie Pitt, Jr, director of governmental affairs for The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in oregon

Web Resources:

EWG's Tap Water Database 2021 Update

The Deschutes River Conservancy : WATER PROBLEMS AT WARM SPRINGS UNACCEPTABLE, SAYS WYDEN

Grist: California’s water systems are in deep trouble