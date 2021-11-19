Media Roundtable: House Democrats pass major healthcare, education & climate package. Not one Republican voted in favor.

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing the passage of President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion social spending and climate plan, also known as Build Back Better Act. The package would increase child care assistance, fund universal pre-kindergarten, reduce prescription drug costs, extend Medicaid coverage, and increase investments to fight the climate crisis.

The House passed the bill on a 220-213, with one Democrat, Representative Jared Golden of Maine, joining all Republicans in opposing the package. It now goes to the Senate.

Guest:

Arthur Delany, senior reporter for the HuffPost covering politics and the economy

Web Resources:

Huffington Post: House Passes Build Back Better Bill

CNBC: House passes bill including paid family leave. Advocates call it a ‘once-in-a-generation change’

KFF: Potential Costs and Impact of Health Provisions in the Build Back Better Act

The New Yorker: A Preventable Cancer Is On The Rise In Alabama

