Your Call

Since January 6th, threats against elected officials, election workers and school board members have intensified

Published November 17, 2021 at 1:00 AM PST
Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss post-January 6th threats of political violence and intimidation. A February survey found four in 10 Republicans agreed that "if elected leaders will not protect America, the people must do it themselves, even if it requires violent actions.”

Last week, a hundred former national security officials published an open letter to Congress warning that partisan interference, intimidation campaigns, and disinformation are rapidly undermining American democracy. The Department of Justice also recently issued a national terrorism warning about domestic terrorists.

Historians say the Republican Party is using and endorsing violence as a political tool. What do you make of the moment we're in? And what can be done to counter this?

Guests:

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, historian and commentator on fascism, authoritarian leaders, and propaganda. Professor of Italian and History at New York University and advisor to Protect Democracy. Ruth is the author of seven books, including her latest: Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present. She also writes a newsletter on Substack, Lucid.

Lisa Graves, Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief of True North Research, a watchdog group which investigates and exposes those distorting American democracy and public policy. She is the leader of BOLD ReThink and former executive director of the Center for Media and Democracy

Web Resources: 

The Hill, Austin Sarat and Dennis Aftergut: GOP silence deafening as post-Jan. 6 threats of violence escalate

The Washington Post: After Jan. 6, threats and disinformation take hold across the U.S.

The New York Times, Alan Feuer: School Board Members Face Rising Threats Across the US

Lucid, Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Is Fascism Back? Is Trump a Fascist?

Medium: Letter From Former High-Ranking National Security Officials To Congress: Election Subversion Poses National Security Threat

The New Yorker, David Rhode: The January 6th Investigation Gets Closer to Donald Trump

Tags

Your CalldisinformationUS Capitol Insurrectionfar-rightpropagandadomestic extremismElections
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
