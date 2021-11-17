Since January 6th, threats against elected officials, election workers and school board members have intensified

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss post-January 6th threats of political violence and intimidation. A February survey found four in 10 Republicans agreed that "if elected leaders will not protect America, the people must do it themselves, even if it requires violent actions.”

Last week, a hundred former national security officials published an open letter to Congress warning that partisan interference, intimidation campaigns, and disinformation are rapidly undermining American democracy. The Department of Justice also recently issued a national terrorism warning about domestic terrorists.

Historians say the Republican Party is using and endorsing violence as a political tool. What do you make of the moment we're in? And what can be done to counter this?

Guests:

Ruth Ben-Ghiat , historian and commentator on fascism, authoritarian leaders, and propaganda. Professor of Italian and History at New York University and advisor to Protect Democracy. Ruth is the author of seven books, including her latest: Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present . She also writes a newsletter on Substack, Lucid .

Lisa Graves , Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief of True North Research, a watchdog group which investigates and exposes those distorting American democracy and public policy. She is the leader of BOLD ReThink and former executive director of the Center for Media and Democracy

Web Resources:

The Hill, Austin Sarat and Dennis Aftergut: GOP silence deafening as post-Jan. 6 threats of violence escalate

The Washington Post: After Jan. 6, threats and disinformation take hold across the U.S.

The New York Times, Alan Feuer: School Board Members Face Rising Threats Across the US

Lucid, Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Is Fascism Back? Is Trump a Fascist?

Medium: Letter From Former High-Ranking National Security Officials To Congress: Election Subversion Poses National Security Threat