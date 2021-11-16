Sylvia Earle on what it will take to save and protect our oceans

On this edition of Your Call, world-renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle discusses her lifelong mission to save the ocean, the Earth’s “largest carbon-capturing and oxygen generating system.”

At COP26, she called on world leaders to ban industrial fishing, saying you can't address climate change without taking care of the ocean. The ocean covers 70% of the world’s surface but less than 3% is fully protected. The goal is to raise that number to 30% by the year 2030.

Her new book is called National Geographic Ocean: A Global Odyssey . She will be speaking at the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco on November 18.

