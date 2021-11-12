© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Young climate activists call for fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty at the COP26 climate summit

Published November 12, 2021 at 12:39 AM PST
Climate activists march in Sydney during a COP26 protest on Saturday that was one of several demonstrations held around the world.
We also discuss media coverage of COP26. Countries have agreed to phase out coal financing, cut their methane emissions, halt deforestation, and help vulnerable countries fight the climate crisis. What do these agreements actually mean and how are frontline communities responding?

Guest:
Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, the environment correspondent for The Nation and author of HOT: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

Web Resources:

 Covering Climate Now

The Guardian: Cop26 targets too weak to stop disaster, say Paris agreement architects

The Guardian: Cop26 draft text annotated: what it says and what it means

CNN: Young people call for fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty as delegates spar over coal, oil and gas

Tags

Your Callmark hertsgaardCOP26climate change