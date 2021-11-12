Media Roundtable: Frontline groups say COP26 agreements contains insufficient commitments on fossil fuels

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing coverage of COP26. Countries have agreed to phase out coal financing, cut their methane emissions, halt deforestation, and help vulnerable countries fight the climate crisis. What do these agreements actually mean and how are frontline communities responding?

Guest:

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation and author of HOT: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

Web Resources:

