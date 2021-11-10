UC Hastings College of the Law agrees to drop the name of its founder for his role in Native genocide and displacement of Yuki people

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the history of UC Hastings College of the Law. Last week, the law school announced it would drop the name of its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings.

Hastings' legacy includes profiting off the brutal killings and displacement of Native Americans in Round Valley, California.

The decision comes after four years of internal investigations of its founder. The official name change of UC Hastings will have to go through the Legislature.

How should institutions across the country re-examine their history? And how should we reckon with the true history of California?

Guests:

Brendan Lindsay , associate professor of history at the California State University, Sacramento, where he teaches California, Native American, and United States history. Author of the award-winning book, Murder State: California’s Native American Genocide, 1846-1873

Deb Hutt, Yuki tribeswoman who lives in Round Valley

Web Resources:

LA Times, Melissa Gomez: UC Hastings College of the Law to rename school after reviewing founder’s role in mass killings of Yuki Indians