© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

UC Hastings College of the Law agrees to drop the name of its founder for his role in Native genocide and displacement of Yuki people

Published November 10, 2021 at 7:26 AM PST
UC Hastings.jpeg
UC Hastings Facebook Page
/

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the history of UC Hastings College of the Law. Last week, the law school announced it would drop the name of its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings.

Hastings' legacy includes profiting off the brutal killings and displacement of Native Americans in Round Valley, California.

The decision comes after four years of internal investigations of its founder. The official name change of UC Hastings will have to go through the Legislature.

How should institutions across the country re-examine their history? And how should we reckon with the true history of California?

Guests:

Brendan Lindsay, associate professor of history at the California State University, Sacramento, where he teaches California, Native American, and United States history. Author of the award-winning book, Murder State: California’s Native American Genocide, 1846-1873

Deb Hutt, Yuki tribeswoman who lives in Round Valley

Web Resources:

LA Times, Melissa Gomez: UC Hastings College of the Law to rename school after reviewing founder’s role in mass killings of Yuki Indians

NY Times, Thomas Fuller: He Unleashed a California Massacre. Should This School Be Named for Him?

Tags

Your CallHastings College of Lawracial justiceNative AmericanNative American genocidegold rushhistory
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
See stories by Lea Ceasrine