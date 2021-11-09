What'In The Infrastruxture Bill

© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Published November 9, 2021 at 2:36 AM PST
shutterstock_391141753.jpeg

 On this edition of Your Call, we discuss what’s in the infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate and House with mostly Democratic support.

The bill will provide desperately needed funds for roads, bridges, public transportation, Internet access, water, and more. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the US a C- for infrastructure. There's a water main break every two minutes, 43% of public roads are in poor or mediocre condition, and one in five school aged children do not have high-speed Internet to cite a few examples.

Guests:

Gregory DiLoreto, chair emeritus of the American Society of Civil Engineers Committee on America's Infrastructure. Greg is a career leader in public works and the past president of ASCE

John Rumpler, Senior Attorney and Senior Director of the Clean Water for America Campaign at Environment America, where he directs efforts to protect our rivers, lakes, streams and drinking water

Web Resources:

America's Infrastructure Report Card 2021 | GPA: C-

NPR: An Overview Of America's C- Infrastructure Report Card

Scientific American, Sophie Bushwick: The Infrastructure Bill Is Desperately Needed, Engineers Say

Environment America, John Rumpler: A pipe dream no longer: Congress moves to get the lead out

Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
