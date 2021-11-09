The infrastructure bill will upgrade & improve public transport, roads, drinking water systems, Internet access & more

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what’s in the infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate and House with mostly Democratic support.

The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the US a C- for infrastructure. There's a water main break every two minutes, 43 percent of public roads are in poor or mediocre condition, and one in five school aged children do not have high-speed Internet to cite a few examples. The bill will provide desperately needed funds for roads, bridges, public transportation, Internet access, water, and more. Engineers say it's the country’s largest investment in infrastructure in nearly a century.

Guests:

Gregory DiLoreto, chair emeritus of the American Society of Civil Engineers Committee on America's Infrastructure. Greg is a career leader in public works and the past president of ASCE

John Rumpler , senior attorney and senior director of the Clean Water for America Campaign at Environment America , where he directs efforts to protect rivers, lakes, streams and drinking water

Web Resources:

America's Infrastructure Report Card 2021 | GPA: C-

NPR: An Overview Of America's C- Infrastructure Report Card

Scientific American, Sophie Bushwick: The Infrastructure Bill Is Desperately Needed, Engineers Say