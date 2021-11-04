Young delegates demand an end to fossil fuel projects at COP26 & climate activists end two-week hunger strike in DC

On this edition of Your Call, we get youth reactions to COP26. Young delegates from around the world took to the stage and the streets to demand an urgent response to the climate crisis.

Later in the show, we'll hear from a young climate activist who began a hunger strike on October 20 in front of the White House. Five activists ended the strike on Tuesday with a vow to keep fighting.

Guests:

Julieta Rodrigo , Youth Delegate with Climate Generation, member of YOUNGO , program manager at the CLEO Institute , and certified climate science educator

Ema Govea, youth climate activist from Santa Rosa, California who just ended a two-week hunger strike in DC

Web Resources:

Climate Generation, Julieta Rodrigo: COP26 has begun, and so have difficult conversations

Climate Generation, Ashley Fairbanks: This is the work for the rest of our lives.

UNICEF: FACT SHEET: COP26 - Children and climate change

The Guardian, Nina Lakhani: ‘A continuation of colonialism’: indigenous activists say their voices are missing at Cop26

HuffPost, Sarah Ruiz-Grossman: Young Climate Activists End Hunger Strike After 14 Days Without Food