This year's American Indian Film Festival tackles addiction, environmental justice, and sovereignty

On this edition of Your Call, we kick off Native American Heritage Month by celebrating the 46th annual American Indian Film Festival . It’s the world’s longest-running exposition showcasing independent films by Native and First Nations peoples.

This year’s highlights include films that explore addiction, poverty, the Land Back movement, water rights, the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous youth, and more. The festival is happening November 5-13 and all films are available to watch virtually.

Guests:

Mytia Zavala, Executive Director of the American Indian Film Institute

Jessie Anthony , Haudenosaunee writer/director/producer of Brother, I Cry , which is nominated for Best Film. Jessie is nominated for Best Director

Tanya Talaga , Ojibwe journalist and filmmaker, president of Makwa Creative, host of the podcast Seven Truths, and author of two books, All Our Relations: Finding the Path Forward and Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death and Hard Truths in a Northern City. Her directorial debut, Spirit to Soar , is nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Web Resources:

Get tickets for the American Indian Film Institute

AIFF46 Festival Trailer 1m