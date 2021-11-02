Will The Supreme Court Overturn Texas's Abortion Ban And Uphold Roe v. Wade?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the after-effects of Texas’s abortion bill, which bans abortions after six weeks. Yesterday, the Supreme Court began hearing arguments on the law, which went into effect two months ago.

According to researchers at the University of Texas Austin, the number of legal abortions performed in Texas this September dropped 50% from September of 2020.

Shefali Luthra , gender and health care reporter at the 19th , an independent, nonprofit newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy

