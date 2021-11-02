© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Will The Supreme Court Overturn Texas's Abortion Ban And Uphold Roe v. Wade?

Published November 2, 2021 at 1:08 AM PDT
Adam Fagen
After the 2016 decision on Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt Texas abortion case, Supreme Court, Washington, DC.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the after-effects of Texas’s abortion bill, which bans abortions after six weeks. Yesterday, the Supreme Court began hearing arguments on the law, which went into effect two months ago.

According to researchers at the University of Texas Austin, the number of legal abortions performed in Texas this September dropped 50% from September of 2020.

Shefali Luthra, gender and health care reporter at the 19th, an independent, nonprofit newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy

Web Resources:

The New York Times, Claire Cain Miller, Quoctrung Bui and Margot Sanger-Katz: Abortions Fell by Half in Month After New Texas Law

The 19th, Shefali Luthra: Abortion clinic wait times surge in states surrounding Texas

The Lily, Caroline Kitchener: In the Texas abortion bill, the medical exception leaves out many high-risk pregnancies

The Lily, Caroline Kitchener: Antiabortion states are drafting 'copycat bills' that mirror Texas law

Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
