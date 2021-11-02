Supreme Court Hears TX Abortion Ban Case As Women Are Forced To Drive Out Of State For Care

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the after-effects of Texas’s anti-abortion bill, which bans abortions after six weeks and gives private citizens the right to file civil lawsuits in state courts with damages of at least $10,000. Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard arguments from Texas attorneys, the Biden administration, and abortion providers.

The number of legal abortions performed in Texas this September dropped 50 percent from September of 2020, according to researchers at the University of Texas Austin. Women are now forced to drive out of state for abortion care.

Guest:

Shefali Luthra , gender and health care reporter at the 19th , an independent newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy

Web Resources:

The New York Times, Claire Cain Miller, Quoctrung Bui and Margot Sanger-Katz: Abortions Fell by Half in Month After New Texas Law

The 19th, Shefali Luthra: Abortion clinic wait times surge in states surrounding Texas

The Lily, Caroline Kitchener: In the Texas abortion bill, the medical exception leaves out many high-risk pregnancies