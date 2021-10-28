Media Roundtable: What Needs To Happen At Cop26 To Combat Climate Crisis

We discuss the U.S. House of Representatives’ climate disinformation hearing where for the first time oil industry’s CEOs and pro oil industry organizations testified about their knowledge of and the link between climate change and the burning of fossil fuels. We also talk about the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) starting Oct. 31 in Glasgow.

Guest:

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation and author HOT: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

Web Resources:

The Nation: Congress Has Oil Executives Cornered. But Will They Lie Under Oath?

The Guardian: The make-or-break climate summit: here’s what’s at stake at Cop26

The Guardian: The dirty dozen: meet America’s top climate villains

