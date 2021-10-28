Media Roundtable: What Needs To Happen At Cop26 To Combat The Climate Crisis?

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing yesterday's US House climate disinformation hearing. For the first time, Big Oil CEOs and pro-oil industry organizations testified about their knowledge of and the link between climate change and the burning of fossil fuels. We'll also discuss the young climate activists who are on a hunger strike in front of the White House and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, which begins on October 31 in Glasgow.

Guest:

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation and author of HOT: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

Web Resources:

