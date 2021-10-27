How Is Social Media Harming Our Body Image And Our Mental Health?

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with Connie Sobczak, founder and executive director of The Body Positive . Founded in 1996, they’ve created a healing community that rejects societal messages around negative body image.

A recent Facebook whistleblower report has illuminated how social media is continuing to make young girls and women feel bad about their bodies and harming their mental health. How can we foster a society where we celebrate body positivity?

Guest:

Connie Sobczak , founder and executive director of The Body Positive , a Berkeley-based nonprofit organization whose goal is to end the harmful consequences of negative body image, eating disorders, depression and more. Connie is also the author of Embody: Learning to Love Your Unique Body (and quiet that critical voice!)

