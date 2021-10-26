Pharma Lobbyists Stand In The Way Of Lowering Drug Costs For Medicare & What It Will Take To Transition To Clean Electricity

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill would — for the first time — allow the federal government to directly negotiate with drugmakers for lower drug prices for the 62 million people on Medicare.

According to reports , the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) have spent a whopping $22.4 million on lobbying efforts this year to try to kill the provision.

Later in the show, we discuss why Joe Manchin opposes the Clean Energy Performance Program (CEPP), which is being called the most sweeping climate measure in the reconciliation bill.

Guests:

Rachel Roubein , national health-care reporter for The Washington Post and author of The Health 202 daily morning newsletter

Juliette Cubanski , Deputy Director of the Program on Medicare Policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, where she has been conducting research and analysis on Medicare policy issues since 2004

Jamal Raad , co-founder and executive director for Evergreen Action, a group of Governor Jay Inslee for America staffers who are on a mission to defeat the climate crisis and create 8 million jobs in a clean energy economy

Web Resources:

The Washington Post, Rachel Roubein: How PhRMA is trying to thwart Democrats' effort to lower drug prices

Jacobin, Julia Rock: Insurance Companies Are Trying Desperately to Stop Medicare Expansion in the Budget Reconciliation

The Intercept, Sara Sirota and Ryan Grim: Menendez's Opposition to Drug Pricing Reform May Imperil Democratic Agenda

NBC News: Clean energy program likely to be dropped because of Manchin's objections