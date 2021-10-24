One Planet: The U.S. Plastics Industry’s Contribution To Climate Change Is On Track To Exceed That Of Coal-Fired Power By 2030, New Study Finds

On this edition of One Planet Series, we also talk about a new report released by Beyond Plastics. It suggests that plastics will release more greenhouse gas emissions than coal plants in the U.S. by 2030. According to the report, plastics production in the U.S. is currently responsible for 232 million metric tons of greenhouse gases every year, the equivalent of 116.5 gigawatts of coal plants. These numbers are likely to increase as production expands.

Guest:

Judith Enck, visiting professor at Bennington College and the President of Beyond Plastics

Web Resources: