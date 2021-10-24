One Planet: In California, 1 million people lack access to clean water

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a four-part series by Capital & Main on the disproportionate impact of California's worsening drought on communities of color and low-income people living in rural, and farming areas in California. Nearly 10 years ago, California enacted the Human Right to Water Act to help beleaguered communities in the state. This landmark legislation obligates the state to work towards safe, clean, affordable and accessible drinking water to the 1 million residents without it. What has been done to provide rural communities with affordable and clean water?

Guests:

Dan Ross, freelance journalist

Sasha Abramsky, journalist and author of "The American Way of Poverty: How the Other Half Still Lives"

Web Resources: