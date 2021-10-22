© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Why Is Kyrsten Sinema Threatening To Derail The Democrats' Agenda?

Published October 22, 2021 at 7:23 AM PDT
capitol-hill-during-sunset-o.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the political career of Kyrsten Sinema, the Democratic senator from Arizona. She has been opposing key provisions in the $3.5 trillion spending plan, including lowering of drug prices, programs designed to help poor communities adapt to climate change and Medicare expansion.

Guest:
Tim Murphy, senior reporter at Mother Jones

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: From Radical Activist to Senate Obstructionist: The Metamorphosis of Kyrsten Sinema

Your CallTim MurphyKyrsten SinemaFY21 Budget Reconciliation Bill
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
