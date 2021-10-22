Media Roundtable: The Deepening Humanitarian Crisis Inside The Rikers Island Jail Complex

On this week's Media Roundtable, we discuss the humanitarian crisis at Rikers Island jail and the transfer of almost 230 women and transgender people to two other prisons in NY. So far this year, 14 people have died in the Jail and several have committed suicide.

Guest:

Victoria Law, freelance journalist and author of “Prisons Make Us Safer” and 20 Other Myths About Mass Incarceration

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: Rikers Detainees Are Being Transferred From One “Hellhole” to Another

The Marshall Project: Dispatch From Deadly Rikers Island: “It Looks Like a Slave Ship in There.”