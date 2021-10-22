© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The Deepening Humanitarian Crisis Inside The Rikers Island Jail Complex

Published October 22, 2021 at 7:57 AM PDT
A solitary confinement cell at New York City's Rikers Island jail.
On this week's Media Roundtable, we discuss the humanitarian crisis at Rikers Island jail and the transfer of almost 230 women and transgender people to two other prisons in NY. So far this year, 14 people have died in the Jail and several have committed suicide.

Guest:

Victoria Law, freelance journalist and author of Prisons Make Us Safer” and 20 Other Myths About Mass Incarceration 

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: Rikers Detainees Are Being Transferred From One “Hellhole” to Another

The Marshall Project: Dispatch From Deadly Rikers Island: “It Looks Like a Slave Ship in There.”

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
