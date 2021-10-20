Workers' Rights Update: Garment Workers Win Hourly Wage, Kaiser Permanente Workers Authorize Strike & Kellogg's Workers Continue Weekslong Strike

On this edition of Your Call, we get an update on the workers' rights movement.

Last month, Governor Newsom officially signed The Garment Worker Protection Act (SB 62), which will end the piece-rate compensation for garment workers and hold brands liable for stolen wages.

In California and Oregon, more than 24,000 nurses and other health care workers at Kaiser Permanente have authorized a strike, threatening to walk out over pay and working conditions strained by the pandemic.

We also get an update on Kellogg’s workers in Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee who have been on strike since October 5.

Guests:

Marissa Nuncio , director of the Garment Worker Center in Los Angeles, which organizes with garment workers in the fight for improved working conditions

Maximillian Alvarez, editor-in-chief of The Real News Network and host of the Working People podcast

