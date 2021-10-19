© 2021 KALW
Your Call

The Canadian Oil Company Building Line 3 Is Paying The Minnesota Police Department To Arrest Indigenous Water Protectors

Published October 19, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
Resist Line 3
Indigenous water protectors and their allies protested at the People vs. Fossil Fuels protests in DC from October 11 through October 15.

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about the violence that Indigenous land defenders and water protectors have faced while fighting environmental injustice.

Last week, over 600 protesters were arrested at the People vs. Fossil Fuels mobilization in DC. Over the last several months, while protesting the Line 3 pipeline, police have arrested more than 900 demonstrators, according to the Pipeline Legal Action Network.

According to a new report from the Guardian, the Canadian company Enbridge has reimbursed Minnesota police $2.4 million for arresting and surveilling demonstrators. Activists have documented violent police interactions and some have even described suffering from “pain compliance tactics” that cause partial facial paralysis.

Guests:

Hilary Beaumont, freelance investigative journalist based in San Francisco

Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, co-founder for the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund

Web Resources:

Line 3 Rapid Response — The Center for Protest Law and Litigation

The Guardian, Hilary Beaumont: Revealed: pipeline company paid Minnesota police for arresting and surveilling protesters

Truthout, Candice Bernd: As Tar Sands Flow Through Line 3, Water Protectors Fight Trumped Up Felonies

The Intercept, Alleen Brown: MINNESOTA LAW ENFORCEMENT SHARED INTELLIGENCE ON PROTEST ORGANIZERS WITH PIPELINE COMPANY

Police Are Torturing Protestors Who Oppose The Line 3 Pipeline

Your Callindigenouspipeline projectsfossil fueltar sandsenvironmental justiceMinnesota
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
