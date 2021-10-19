655 Indigenous Activists & Allies Arrested in DC Last Week & 900 Arrested During Protests To Stop Line 3

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about the violence that Indigenous land defenders and water protectors have faced while fighting environmental injustice.

Last week, 655 protesters were arrested at the People vs. Fossil Fuels mobilization in DC. Over the last several months, while protesting the Line 3 pipeline, police have arrested more than 900 demonstrators, according to the Pipeline Legal Action Network.

According to a new report from the Guardian, the Canadian company Enbridge has reimbursed Minnesota police $2.4 million for arresting and surveilling demonstrators. Activists have documented violent police interactions and some have even described suffering from “pain compliance tactics” that cause partial facial paralysis.

Guests:

Joye Braun, frontline community organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network, one of the first campers at Standing Rock's Sacred Stone Camp, and a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe

Hilary Beaumont , freelance investigative journalist based in San Francisco

Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, co-founder for the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund

Tara Houska, tribal attorney and founder of the Indigenous advocacy group Giniw Collective

Web Resources:

Line 3 Rapid Response — The Center for Protest Law and Litigation

The Guardian, Hilary Beaumont: Revealed: pipeline company paid Minnesota police for arresting and surveilling protesters

Truthout, Candice Bernd: As Tar Sands Flow Through Line 3, Water Protectors Fight Trumped Up Felonies

The Intercept, Alleen Brown: MINNESOTA LAW ENFORCEMENT SHARED INTELLIGENCE ON PROTEST ORGANIZERS WITH PIPELINE COMPANY