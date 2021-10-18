One Planet: How The Actions Of Indigenous Land Defenders Have Stopped Or Delayed Greenhouse Gas Pollution

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a new report detailing how the actions of Indigenous land defenders have stopped or delayed greenhouse gas pollution equivalent to at least one-quarter of annual emissions in the US and Canada. We’ll also discuss the ongoing protests to Stop Line 3, which began carrying oil from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin on October 1. Nearly 900 people have been arrested. The Canadian company Enbridge has reimbursed Minnesota police $2.4M for arresting and surveilling demonstrators, according to documents the Guardian obtained through a public records request.

Guests:

Dallas Goldtooth, organizer of the ‘Keep It In The Ground’ Campaign at the Indigenous Environmental Network

Kyle Gracey, a research analyst at Oil Change International

Frank Bibeau, tribal attorney for Honor the Earth

Web Resources:

Oil Exchange International: INDIGENOUS RESISTANCE AGAINST CARBON

Honor The Earth

Indigenous Environmental Network

Popular Science: Minnesota’s Line 3 pipeline threatens one of North America’s only native grains