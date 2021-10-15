© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Texas Anti-Abortion Law Forces Women & Girls To Travel Out Of State

Published October 15, 2021 at 12:15 AM PDT
Abortion1.jpg

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the Republican Party's ongoing goal to overturn Roe v Wade. Texas has enacted most restrictive abortion law, which is forcing women and girls to leave the state. In December, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether to overrule Roe v. Wade in a case concerning a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks.

Guest:

Becca Andrews, journalist and assistant news editor at Mother Jones, where she writes about reproductive rights and gender

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: They Went to Bible College to Deepen Their Faith. Then They Were Assaulted—and Blamed for It.

Mother Jones: Florida Lawmakers Pledge to Pass Abortion Ban Following Texas’ Model

Traveler: Four Women Reflect on Traveling Out of State for Their Abortions

AP: New Texas abortion law pushes women to out-of-state clinics

Tags

Your Callbecca andrewsreproductive justiceabortionTexasroe v. wade