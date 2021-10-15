© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: FRONTLINE documentary Taliban Takeover Details Daily Life In Afghanistan

Published October 15, 2021 at 12:48 AM PDT
Mahbouba Seraj, one of Afghanistan’s leading women’s rights advocates

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discussing the new PBS Frontline documentary Taliban Takeover, which details daily life in Afghanistan, especially for women and ethnic minorities. It also revisits the lead-up to the US defeat and the Taliban’s return.

Najibullah Quraishi is one of the few journalists continuing to report on the deteriorating situation inside Afghanistan. He's also gained unprecedented access to the Taliban.

Guest:

Najibullah Quraishi, award-winning Afghan-British journalist and PBS FRONTLINE correspondent

Web Resources:

Taliban Takeover (full documentary) | FRONTLINE

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
