Your Call

Indigenous Climate Activists Take On The White House For Weeklong Protests, "People Vs. Fossil Fuels"

Published October 14, 2021 at 1:30 AM PDT
51580393017_07bb8e25c7_k.jpeg
� Shadia Fayne Wood | Survival
Anti-fossil fuel protests intensified at the White House on October 12, 2021 as over 150 more people were arrested as part of the People vs. Fossil Fuels mobilization, a week of protests and civil disobedience that is pressing President Biden to declare a climate emergency and stop all new fossil fuel projects.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the People vs. Fossil Fuels movement.

This week, thousands of activists with the #BuildBackFossilFree campaign, including Indigenous water protectors and Tribal leaders, are protesting at the White House to demand that President Biden stop approving new fossil fuel projects and use his executive authority to declare a climate emergency.

Over a hundred people were arrested on Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day, and Tuesday. What will it take to end fossil fuel projects and subsidies?

Guests:

Sharon Lavigne, founder and president of RISE St. James, a grassroots environmental justice organization based in St. James Parish, Louisiana. Sharon is the 2021 recipient of the Goldman Environmental Prize

Joye Braun, frontline community organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network, member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and one of the first campers at Standing Rock's Sacred Stone Camp

Web Resources:

People vs. Fossil Fuels

#BuildBackFossilFree

Indigenous Environmental Network Report: Indigenous Resistance Against Carbon

DeSmog, Julie Dermansky: Indigenous Leaders Among the 136 Arrested at White House Fossil Fuel Protest

Truthout, Candice Bernd: As Tar Sands Flow Through Line 3, Water Protectors Fight Trumped Up Felonies

The New Yorker, Bill McKibben: When Will We Have the Last Oil Spill?

Your Callfossil fuel divestmentfossil fuelsindigenousclimate crisispipeline projects
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
