Media Roundtable: The Pandora Papers Expose Secret Financial Dealings Of Global Politicians & The Ultra Rich

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the Pandora Papers, a trove of nearly 12 million confidential documents that reveal how wealthy politicians and the ultra rich use secret offshore companies to hide their assets.

The Pandora Papers investigation also reveals how banks and law firms work closely with offshore service providers to design complex corporate structures. The investigation is the world’s largest-ever journalistic collaboration, involving more than 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries.

Kevin Hall, North America editor for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

