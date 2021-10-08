© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The Pandora Papers Expose Secret Financial Dealings Of Global Politicians & The Ultra Rich

Published October 8, 2021 at 12:15 AM PDT
download.jpg
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
/

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the Pandora Papers, a trove of nearly 12 million confidential documents that reveal how wealthy politicians and the ultra rich use secret offshore companies to hide their assets.

The Pandora Papers investigation also reveals how banks and law firms work closely with offshore service providers to design complex corporate structures. The investigation is the world’s largest-ever journalistic collaboration, involving more than 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries.

Guest:

Kevin Hall, North America editor for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

Web Resources:

ICIJ: Pandora Papers: An offshore data tsunami

The Miami Herald: How Julio Iglesias used shell companies to build, cloak his real estate empire

The Miami Herald: Pandora Papers: A mega wealthy man from the region’s poorest country — and his Miami palace

The Washington Post: 'Pandora Papers' shows U.S. rise as secretive tax haven

Tags

Your CallKevin Halltax haven Pandora Papers
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan