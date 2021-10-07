© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The Ecological & Economic Effects Of The Southern California Oil Disaster

Published October 7, 2021 at 11:37 PM PDT
In an aerial view, oil contaminates Huntington State Beach after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform on in Huntington Beach, California.
Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times
/
In an aerial view, oil contaminates Huntington State Beach after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform on in Huntington Beach, California.

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the devastating oil spill off the Southern California coast and its impacts on marine life and local communities.

Nearly a week ago, more than 120,000 gallons of oil leaked from a rig into the Pacific Ocean. The massive oil spill killed birds and fish and contaminated wetlands. It also devastated local economies and the fishing industry, and renewed calls for an end to offshore oil drilling.

Guest:

Joe Mozingo, projects reporter for the Los Angeles Times

Web Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: What it was like to surf on day of Orange County oil spill: Frantic dolphins, exhaust smell

The San Diego Union Tribune: Oil spill puts spotlight on the magic and fragility of California’s coast

The Los Angeles Times: Fossil fuels are astonishingly harmful. The Orange County oil spill is just a reminder

Tags

Your Calloil drillingoil spillJoe Mozingo
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan