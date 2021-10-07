Media Roundtable: The Ecological & Economic Effects Of The Southern California Oil Disaster

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the devastating oil spill off the Southern California coast and its impacts on marine life and local communities.

Nearly a week ago, more than 120,000 gallons of oil leaked from a rig into the Pacific Ocean. The massive oil spill killed birds and fish and contaminated wetlands. It also devastated local economies and the fishing industry, and renewed calls for an end to offshore oil drilling.

Guest:

Joe Mozingo, projects reporter for the Los Angeles Times

Web Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: What it was like to surf on day of Orange County oil spill: Frantic dolphins, exhaust smell

The San Diego Union Tribune: Oil spill puts spotlight on the magic and fragility of California’s coast