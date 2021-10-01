© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Will The Democrats Pass Their 10-Year $3.5T Bill?

Published October 1, 2021 at 12:46 AM PDT
800px-Capitol_Hill_Building.jpg
Lars Di Scenza
/
Wikimedia Commons

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the fate of the infrastructure bill and the Democrats' 10-year $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which is designed to improve the lives of working families, expand and improve Medicare, and tackle the climate crisis.

Guests:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter, editor of DCReport.org, and author of It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America

Arthur Delany, senior reporter for HuffPost covering politics and the economy

Web Resources:

HuffPost: Progressive Democrats Stare Down Moderates In Battle Over Biden Agenda

DCReport: How $3 a Day Can Buy America a Rich Future

The American Prospect: Infrastructure Summer: The Sophie’s Choice of the Reconciliation Bill

