Media Roundtable: How Gerrymandering & Voter Suppression Will Impact Future Elections

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss voter suppression and the current state of gerrymandering, which could change balance of power in state general assemblies and Congress for the next decade. According to the Washington Post, of the 37 states where elected officials will ultimately decide the shape of congressional maps this year, 20 are controlled by Republicans, while 8 are held by Democrats, and 9 are split. How is gerrymandering changing the political and electoral landscape in the US?

Guest:

David Daley, journalist, senior fellow for FairVote, and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count and Unrigged: How Americans Battled Back To Save Democracy

Web Resources:

The NY Times: Voters Had Their Say. Partisans Ignored Them

The Guardian: Republicans are about to lose Texas – so they’re changing the rules

Yes!: As Communities of Color Grow, Racial Gerrymandering Takes Center Stage