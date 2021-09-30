© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: How Gerrymandering & Voter Suppression Will Impact Future Elections

Published September 30, 2021 at 11:41 PM PDT
map-gerrymandered.jpg

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss voter suppression and the current state of gerrymandering, which could change balance of power in state general assemblies and Congress for the next decade. According to the Washington Post, of the 37 states where elected officials will ultimately decide the shape of congressional maps this year, 20 are controlled by Republicans, while 8 are held by Democrats, and 9 are split. How is gerrymandering changing the political and electoral landscape in the US?

Guest:

David Daley, journalist, senior fellow for FairVote, and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count and Unrigged: How Americans Battled Back To Save Democracy

Web Resources:

The NY Times: Voters Had Their Say. Partisans Ignored Them

The Guardian: Republicans are about to lose Texas – so they’re changing the rules

Yes!: As Communities of Color Grow, Racial Gerrymandering Takes Center Stage

Brennan Center for Justice: Gerrymandering Explained

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
