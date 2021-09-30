© 2021 KALW
Your Call

How The Reconciliation Bill Would Address The Climate Crisis & Improve Long-Term Home Care

Published September 30, 2021 at 2:00 AM PDT
unnamed.jpeg
Common Dreams
/
Over 50 progressive activists and organizations like Peoples Watch, Sunrise Movement, and United We Dream, showed up at a September 28 fundraiser that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attending in DC, demanding that she pass the $3.5 trillion climate and jobs reconciliation bill.

On this edition of Your Call, we are discussing what it will take to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Progressives still say they won't vote for the infrastructure bill unless the reconciliation bill passes simultaneously.

The bill includes measures to deal with the climate crisis by investing in sustainable energy, greener agriculture, water justice and climate-resilient infrastructure. It also includes $190 billion for home care. How has the media covered the many aspects of this bill and how it would change people’s lives?

Guests:

Mitch Jones, Policy Director of Food & Water Watch

Natalie Mebane, Associate Director of U.S. Policy @ 350.org

Kezia Scales, director of Policy Research at PHI, a national nonprofit organization that works to ensure quality care for older adults and people with disabilities by creating quality jobs for direct care workers

Web Resources:

Food & Water Watch: Groups Urge Congress to Reject Carbon Tax in Reconciliation Bill

The Guardian, Bernie Sanders: The planet is in peril. We’re building Congress’s strongest-ever climate bill

NPR, Kavitha Cardoza: Home Health Care Aides Are In Short Supply

Washington Post, Heather Long: ‘The pay is absolute crap’: Child-care workers are quitting rapidly, a red flag for the economy

In These Times, Maurizio Guerrero and Sarah Lazare: A Landmark Win for Domestic Workers Lurks in the Reconciliation Bill

Your Callreconciliationclimate crisisinfrastructurelong-term carenursing home
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
