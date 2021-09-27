One Planet: How To Fix The Worsening Plastic Waste & Recycling Crisis

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing how to fix the recycling system and plastic pollution crisis in the US.

Maine and Oregon recently enacted the country's first state laws requiring companies that create consumer packaging to pay for the costs of recycling it. Several other states, including New York, Maryland, and California are considering similar legislation.

According to the EPA, of the 267.8 million tons of municipal solid waste generated by Americans in 2017, only 94.2 million tons were recycled or composted. Only nine percent of all plastics are recycled in the US annually. What will it take to fix the broken recycling system and reduce plastic waste in the US?

Guests:

Judith Enck, visiting professor at Bennington College and the president of Beyond Plastics

Graham Forbes, plastics global project leader with Greenpeace

Web Resources:

